Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WOR opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

