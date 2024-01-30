Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,605,150.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

