Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $250.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

