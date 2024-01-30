Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $250.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12.
Li Ning Company Profile
