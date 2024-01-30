Short Interest in Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Increases By 19.7%

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,856,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Keppel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KPELF opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Keppel has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.79.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

