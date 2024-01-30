Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,534,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,003,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of -0.58.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.85 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

