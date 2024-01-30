Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,910,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 648.1 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Mapletree Logistics Trust stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.34.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Logistics Trust
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.