Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Rises By 12.5%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Almirall Stock Performance

Almirall stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Almirall has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

