Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,881 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

