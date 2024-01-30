Savant Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.17 and a 52-week high of $171.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

