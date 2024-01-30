Terra Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $409.65 million and approximately $39.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001334 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 645,488,112 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

