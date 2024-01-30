Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. TheStreet raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.