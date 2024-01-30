Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$134.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.8 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

