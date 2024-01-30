Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 14.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,813,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,795,000 after purchasing an additional 247,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 158,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

