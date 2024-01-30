Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.
In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
