HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.18 and its 200 day moving average is $261.60. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

