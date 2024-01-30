Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Status has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $153.52 million and $3.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017126 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.75 or 0.99778559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010974 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00195580 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,274,072 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,122,331.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03991236 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,436,861.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

