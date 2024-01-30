Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.80 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $675.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

