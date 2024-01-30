Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $24.64 or 0.00056940 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $329.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00156439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.00553841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00374487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00167517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,298,032 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.