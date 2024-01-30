Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 94,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 611,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

