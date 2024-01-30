Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $774.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $696.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $775.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

