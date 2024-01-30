Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

