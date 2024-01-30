Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

