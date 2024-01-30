SouthState Corp Has $509,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

