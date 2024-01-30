SouthState Corp Sells 470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

