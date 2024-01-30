SouthState Corp Purchases 1,137 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

