Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Cut by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

