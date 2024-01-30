SouthState Corp Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

