Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.11.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

