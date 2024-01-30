IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $532.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.53 and its 200-day moving average is $490.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.