Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 78,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

