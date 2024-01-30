Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$7.79-8.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.31-8.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion. Polaris also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.30.

NYSE PII opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

