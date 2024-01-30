Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 841.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

