Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,255 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,268,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 493,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 410,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 947,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 359,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.