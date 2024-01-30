CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

View Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.