Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

