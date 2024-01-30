SouthState Corp Sells 5,049 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

