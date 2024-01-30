JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

