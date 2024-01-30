The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $28.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $34,752.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 779,912 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $5,721,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,114,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

