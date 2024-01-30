Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

