Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

