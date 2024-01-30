TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 231.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 226,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,033,000 after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

