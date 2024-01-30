Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

