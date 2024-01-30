Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
CGIFF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
