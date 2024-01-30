Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 11th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
