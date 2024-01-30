QUASA Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. QUASA has a total market cap of $45,046.64 and approximately $86.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00038192 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

