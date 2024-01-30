Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $1.75.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
