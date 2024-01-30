VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after buying an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,855,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,894,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $306.64 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

