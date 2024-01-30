Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,897 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
