South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,418 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

