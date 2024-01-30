Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

View Our Latest Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.